World Vision Ghana ends Savelugu Area Programme

By Solomon Gumah

Tarikpaa (N/R), July 26, GNA – World Vision Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, has ended its Savelugu Area Programme after 24 years of investments in critical sectors in some selected communities in the area.

The Savelugu Area Programme, which started on October 01, 1999, was to bring about major transformation in sectors such as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), primary health care and nutrition, education, community, and child-led advocacy as well as child protection and sponsorship programming.

Its benevolence has since benefited several communities in the area including Tarikpaa, Moglaa, Kpachelo, Ying, Bunglung, Duko, Tampion, Guno, Nakpanzoo, among others.

Ms Laura Cristina DelValle, National Director of World Vision Ghana, speaking at a durbar at Tarikpaa in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region to mark the closure of the Programme, said the interventions implemented under the programme contributed to improving the welfare of children, families, and communities with a special care for the most vulnerable in the area.

The durbar was on the theme: “Celebrating 24 Years of Transformative Development in Savelugu Municipality”, and was in partnership with Vision Fund International, Savelugu Municipal Assembly, Ghana Education Service, National Commission for Civic Education, among others.

It brought together various stakeholders and some beneficiary communities and schools.

Over the 24-year period, the area programme has successfully supported about 40,100 children to have access to safe water, 40 communities were certified as open defecation free, 41,695 people in 2,400 households were provided with access to household sanitation facilities and behaviour change programming.

Ms DelValle said since the inception of the programme, World Vision Ghana had invested approximately $2,673,278 to support the most vulnerable children and communities, adding that it had impacted over 152,398 beneficiaries comprising 35,101 girls, 33,309 boys, 43,404 women and 40,874 men.

She said a total of 107 boreholes and 10 limited mechanizlsed safe water systems had been provided serving over 56,000 people directly and over 152,000 people indirectly within the area.

She emphasised that the provision of the safe water systems had contributed significantly to improved sanitation and hygiene behaviours among children and families, which accounted for the reduction in

the prevalence of diarrhoea cases among children under five, from 28 per cent in 2017 to 6.44% in 2022 whilst households using improved sanitation facilities moved from 26% in 2017 to 30.44% in 2022.

She said women in the area were also empowered financially and economically to promote inclusiveness through the savings for transformation intervention, adding the Bunglung Community Shea Butter Processing Centre was currently serving over 5,000 women in six communities.

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive, commended World Vision Ghana for complementing the efforts of successive governments over the years towards addressing the development challenges confronting the people.

Hajia Seidu said: “World Vision Ghana has undoubtedly transformed lives of countless children and families. They have brought hope, love, and prosperity to the most vulnerable.”

Naa Professor Yakubu Natogmah, Paramount Chief of Zugu Traditional Area, lauded World Vision Ghana for the various interventions implemented in the are especially the safe water systems, which had helped in completely eradicating guinea worm in the area.

Ms Akisichah Sarafina, Immediate Past Speaker of the Savelugu Municipal Kids Parliament was optimistic that the impact of World Vision Ghana would continue to motivate them to aspire for greatness.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

