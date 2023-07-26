MCE to file to contest Ho Central parliamentary seat

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 26, GNA – Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, has declared his intent to join the race to become the parliamentary candidate for the Ho Central Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Some constituency members of the NPP, numbering about 30, on Tuesday surprised the MCE at his office with a nomination form to fill in to participate in the contest, saying he was the best candidate to lead the constituency as member of parliament.

The group had mobilised to bear the financial cost of the forms.

“We have confidence in you as the one to lead us into victory come 2023,” said Pablo Nunyuie, leader of the group.

The MCE, while receiving the forms, expressed gratitude for the support and the confidence reposed in him, and promised to work hard to win the seat for the Party.

He said residents of Ho had shown him overwhelming support as MCE, and he would use the opportunity to continue to serve and deliver on his mandate.

Mr Bosson, before being appointed MCE in 2021, had been a long serving member of the NPP in the Municipality and had come to be loved as a hardworking leader.

He had promised to give Mr Richmond Kpotosu, the elected candidate of the National Democratic Congress, “a run for his money” in a keen contest.

GNA

