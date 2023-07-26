Akatsi South NPP Constituency Secretary to contest in Parliamentary Primaries

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), July 26, GNA – Mr Ocloo Mawuli Egos, the Akatsi South Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared his desire to contest in the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries of the Party.

Mr Ocloo, who made the disclosure in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said, “I hereby serve notice, pursuant to the clarion call by majority of party loyalists, of my intention to contest to become the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in Akatsi South constituency.”

He said he arrived at the decision to contest after weighing his capabilities, weaknesses, and the socio-economic assessment cum the political dynamics of the constituency.

“I have come to an irresistible conclusion that I have what it takes not only to win the upcoming primaries, but to ultimately, annex the seat for the NPP, come 2024.

“At the risk of re-stating the obvious, I have dedicated the past years of my life serving the New Patriotic Party in various capacities and consolidating the Party’s base to make it stronger for any contest against our key opponent, the National Democratic Congress.”

He said he had achieved these in his capacity as the Constituency Secretary for over thirteen (13) years now and in his private capacity.

Mr Ocloo also appealed to all well-meaning party faithful, to come on board and support what he termed as a ‘selfless’ worthy cause, and urged his supporters to refrain from acts that could potentially disunite the party.

“And to my contenders, I advise that we do a decorous, intellectual, and issue-based campaign, devoid of insults and provocations.

I shall in the coming days, after picking and filling of nomination forms and successfully passing through the vetting, outdoor my plans and vision for the polling station executives, electoral area coordinators and the Constituency party at large,” he said.

The statement said in the interim, Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, had also picked his form to contest in the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries race which is scheduled to take place later in September and December.

The Party on Tuesday, July 11, opened nominations for its parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has no representation.

GNA

