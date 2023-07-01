WIDU.Africa awards 15 entrepreneurs for creating sustainable businesses 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 1,GNA – The Employment Development in Africa with the Disapora (WIDU.Africa) has awarded 15 entrepreneurs for creating sustainable businesses and employment opportunities through the support from relatives from the diaspora.

WIDU.Africa, is a German Cooperation Project initiated to serve as a platform to strengthen the connection and collaboration between Europe and Africa.

The awards programme, held in Accra, was honoured by Mr Daniel Krull, German Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Regina Bauerochse Barbosa, Country Director of GIZ Ghana, and Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Enterprise Agency.

Speaking at the event, Mr Daniel Krull, German Ambassador to Ghana said, 950 businesses have benefited financially, tailored businesses and networking from the WIDU project.

He said Ghana was the second largest recipient of remittances in sub-Saharan Africa.

“In 2021, an estimated $4.5 billion was remitted, this was equivalent to six per cent of the national gross domestic product. However, a large portion of the remittances were used by people here for consumption rather than investment in sustainable businesses.

“Therefore, such remittances from the diaspora were used to support these entrepreneurs to acquire more machines and equipment for the production of products and services”, he said.

Mr Krull urged all to acknowledge the contributions of the Ghanaian diaspora and the entrepreneurs and recognise the immense potential of remittances in fostering sustainable economic development and supporting small businesses.

Mrs Regina Bauerochse Barbosa, Country Director of GIZ Ghana, in her remarks said it was crucial for all to realise the root that small businesses play as the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.

She advised Ghanaians to leverage small scale businesses to create jobs and provide more income for themselves, adding that it would reduce the burden of government to provide more job opportunities.

“The combination of financial support through the diaspora and WIDU, together with business coaching has allowed entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality”, she added.

The award winners were nominated from five categories which included, Agribusiness Entrepreneur Award, Young Entrepreneur Award, Sustainable Award, Female Entrepreneur Award and Digital Enterprise Award.

Mr Kwesi Kwame Anokye won the First Agribusiness Entrepreneur Award and was awarded GHS15,000,00, Mr Ebenezer Paul Mensah won First Young Entrepreneur Award, and was awarded with GHS15,000,00 and Mrs Ama Duncan won the First Female Entrepreneur Award and also received GHS15,000,00.

Winners expressed their gratitude to WIDU Ghana and promised to work hard to expand their operations and provide employment opportunities for all.

