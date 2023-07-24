Western-South Region to pollinate 43,000 hectares of cocoa – COCOBOD

By P.K. Yankey

Bremang (W/R), July 24, GNA – Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), is poised to hand pollinate at least 43,000 hectares of productive cocoa in the Western-South Cocoa Region in 2023.

The move forms part of measures to boost cocoa farming in line with the Cocoa Enhancement Programme.

The Western-South Regional Manager of COCOBOD, Mr Samuel Osei made this known to the Ghana News Agency at Bremang in the Huni-Valley District as part of his tour in some cocoa farming communities.

He used the occasion to commend all the 313 Community Extension Agents and their District Extension Coordinators as well as their District Cocoa Officers for their unwavering commitment in the training and education of cocoa farmers to adopt innovative skills of enhancing cocoa production in the Region.

Mr Osei called on the officers to work hard for the set target to be met on or before September 2023.

The Western-South Regional Manager said so far, the Western-South Region has pollinated 8,579.48 hectares belonging to 5,998 farmers.

Mr Osei said “the outlook is very bright considering the favourable weather being experienced now.

GNA

