About 440 communities to benefit from the one village one dam project

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, July 24, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Larbi, Chief Executive Officer of Hi Limit group, the organisation implementing Government’s One Village, one dam project has said about 440 communities in the Northern region will have multi-purpose dams in the next three years.

He said there had been some silence around the project because his organisation was mobilizing funds for the implementation of the project.

“With a total Investment of USD$ 6.3 billion, the Hi-Limit Group as developer and the Government of Ghana as facilitator, now secured, the project is ready to kickstart.

Mr Larbi told the Ghana News Agency that the project is the single largest investment in the five Regions of the North, which would have 440units of the integrated plants constructed across the five Regions.

Ten units in each of the selected 44 Districts.

He said it would hopefully help transform the economy of the Northern regions since it was estimated to create about 2.6 million direct and indirect jobs.

“It will potentially contribute to the objective of food security, Climate Change Mitigation, Jobs Creation, and Economic Empowerment of farmers and value chain actors as well as National Economic Transformation,” Mr Larbi added.

The One Village One Dam Policy under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication (IPEP) Programme aims at improving Agriculture, Renewable energy, and rural electrification development.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

