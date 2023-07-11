We need deliberate national policy to take Ghana’s music global – Reggie Zippy

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 11, GNA – Ghanaian music star Reggie Zippy says there is a need to put in place a deliberate national policy targeted at taking Ghana’s music to a global level.

According to the “Adoma” hitmaker, countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, and South Africa, among others, have taken their music business to an international level, due to the implementation of deliberate national music policies.

He noted that pressure groups such as the “Alliance for Change in Ghana Music” which was set up a few years ago to pursue the agenda of thriving Ghana’s music beyond borders, have not been supported enough to achieve the agenda.

“I think we are still repeating the mistakes our predecessors made, and we have to start telling the truth to the gatekeepers of Ghanaian music. With the emerging technological advancement of the internet, our efforts should not only be at the national level but also target the international market.

“We need a deliberate national policy to correct our mistakes in the past and also take our music global. We must be innovative, proactive, and learn, but not copy what others are doing,” he said.

He added: “Most of the African countries that are doing well on the international stage are deliberate in their efforts to dominate the market as they learn from other countries.”

Reggie Zippy revealed that the most shocking aspect was that Nigerian artistes who had to pass through Ghana to gain recognition were now headlining big shows around the world while Ghanaian artistes are striving to get recognition on the international stage.

“I respect Nigerian musicians for what they are doing on the global music stage because they believe in what they have, and most of them had to pass through Ghana to gain this global prominence, but barely will a Ghanaian artiste pass through Nigeria to blow,” he stated.

GNA

