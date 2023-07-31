TUC engaged on development of National Action Plan 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, July 31, GNA – The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative (CHRAJ) has engaged the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to seek its input on the development of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights (BHR).

This is to implement the guiding principles on business and human rights, which were unanimously adopted in July 2021.

The adoption of the plan, which was a five-year plan, would enable Ghana to join African countries such as Kenya and Uganda.

In view of that the CHRAJ in collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) conducted a national baseline assessment to identify the gaps in the BHR regime.

Mrs Mary Nartey, Co-Chairperson of the NAP Steering Committee, indicated that apart from the 1992 constitution, Ghana had over the years ratified numerous United Nations (UN) human rights instruments with an obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the rights and freedoms of all persons.

She said child labour, oil spillages, water pollution, environmental degradation and destruction of farmlands resulting from activities of the business community, affected the livelihoods of individuals and infringed upon their rights.

The Co-Chairperson said a resilient NAP required an inclusive approach for sustainable implementation and that everyone was involved in the implementation of human rights.

Mrs Nartey encouraged the participants to contribute towards the development of the NAP on BHR.

Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of Ghana TUC, noted the relevance of the NAP on BHR to the TUC and Organised Labour, particularly issues of human rights.

He added that “there are about twenty-four of the human rights on the website of the UN, but there are still a lot of abuses of these rights, especially in Africa, and that is why the NAP is important.”

The Secretary-General assured the Steering Committee that after the development of the NAP, they would collaborate in the implementation of the plan.

