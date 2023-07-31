Global Cargo CEO urges students to be innovative 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jul. 31, GNA- Mr Jacob Gbati, Chief Executive Officer of Global Cargo has called on the youth particularly students to be innovative and creative to drive positive change in society.

He said the youths were an incredible and untapped source of ingenuity and creativity, and there was a need to encourage them to discover their potential.

Mr Gbati who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, said the youth constituted most of the country’s population which required that they played a key role to achieve its developmental objectives.

He said fresh perspectives, energy, curiosity and the ‘can do’ spirit of the youth with their hunger for a better future were reshaping approaches and driving action for innovative change.

The Chief Executive Officer explained that the youth of Africa and Ghana were known to be creative, yet their ideas and work often did not end up on the market as product value.

‘While most youths have creative and innovative ideas that could propel their prosperity when given the right tools and opportunities, statistics show that 12 per cent of the Ghanaian youth are unemployed and more than 50 per cent are underemployed’, Mr Gbati said.

He noted that graduates across the world especially in low-income and even some advanced countries desire to get jobs immediately after school.

Mr Gbati said there were a few courageous ones who must be applauded for daring to venture into the unknown and embrace innovations that became outstanding and successful in their respective fields.

‘Those were the people who invented new business technology and proffered solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the world,’ he said.

Mr Gbati commended the Ghana Shippers Authority and Kasapreko Company Limited for recently awarding the best student in Electrical/Electronic Engineering placement opportunities and offering five students at the Regional Maritime University to undertake their internship and national service for subsequent employment.

He encouraged graduates and all Ghanaian youth to have an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset rather than depending on others n for jobs and livelihood.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

