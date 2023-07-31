GEC Moderator calls on leaders to be good role models 

By Morkpokpor Anku

Accra, July 31, GNA – The Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has encouraged persons in positions of authority to live by high moral standards to lead others to God.

He criticized the moral decay that has engulfed the country, stating, “We need to be intentional in raising leaders with godly character in order to address the ills of society.”

Rt. Rev. Dzomeku stated this during his sermon at the commissioning service for 17 church ministers at the GEC Trinity Chapel, Kotobabi in Accra.

The Moderator preached on the theme “Imitate Christ by Walking in His Light,” based on Ephesians 5:1-20, saying that Jesus’ followers in the early Church modelled themselves after him, giving them the moniker “Christians in Antioch.”

In the same manner, he added, as Christians, “we must imitate Christ by practising his virtues in this immoral world in the hope to leave a good impact on it.”



The Moderator charged the newly commissioned pastors to be selfless in their actions and to devote every moment of their lives to the salvation of souls.

He warned them to avoid the temptation of amassing fortune at the expense of the souls entrusted to their care.

“Brethren, remember that you are being commissioned today to win souls and prepare them for eternal life, not to milk them for your personal gains,” he said.

The Moderator challenged pastors and all individuals in positions of authority in the country to be moral role models in matters of wealth accumulation, sexual relationships, and speech.

On behalf of the other ministers, Rev Dr Ernestina Enyonam Novieto expressed gratitude to God for calling them into ministry.

She also thanked the Executives of the Church, the leadership of the Global Theological Seminary, where they were trained, and their families and friends for their support.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

