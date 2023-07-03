Tema East MP celebrates Senior Citizens in the constituency

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, July 3, GNA – Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, in collaboration with the Mace-Hope Foundation, celebrated and appreciated the senior citizens in the constituency.

Mr. Odamtten said the purpose of the celebration was to care for and show love to the senior citizens by making merry with them and organising free health screenings to check their blood pressure, sugar level, and other medical issues.

He revealed that about 150 senior citizens registered under the Mace-Hope Foundation are cared for and supported regularly.

He added that the celebration was organised annually to put smiles on the faces of the aged and less privileged, noting that they sometimes needed people to talk to or listen to them.

He said the foundation, with some support from volunteers, regularly attended to the needs of the senior citizens, and they occasionally organised medical screenings and other activities to make them happy.

“We want to institutionalise the connection between the young ones and the senior citizens in our constituency and send volunteers their way to assist them in their activities”, he added.

The Tema East Member of Parliament disclosed again that there have been free National Health Insurance registrations for both children and adults in the constituency without the card.

Mrs. Elizabeth Kabu, Director of the Mace-Hope Foundation, noted that the foundation was a non-governmental organisation purported to care for and support women, vulnerable children, and the elderly in the community.

She added that the volunteers from the foundation pay a visit to some elderly people in their homes and offer health care services, pay their bills, and sometimes provide food for them.

She stated that the foundation had also sent some children in the community to schools to study and others to orphanage homes to be cared for.

Mrs. Kabu said that the foundation’s vision is to help the elderly find joy and hope and also encourage them that all is not lost as they age.

She said, “During this period, they feel weak, sad, and less private because of their age; therefore, the foundation is there to help them, care for their medicals, and encourage them that they are not alone as they grow”.

She expressed her appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Tema East, as he always celebrated the day with them and put smiles on their faces.

GNA

