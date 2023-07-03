CTVET introduces test serialisation for technical examinations

By Christopher Arko

Accra, July 3 GNA – The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has introduced a test serialisation process for students in technical and vocational institutions participating in the 2023 May/June Certificate II Examinations.

Test serialisation is the process of generating different versions of the same questions but with different positions of the test items, options and keys on the question papers of each candidate.

With serialisation, candidates in the same examination hall may receive the same questions but with different numbers on each series.

The purpose of this exercise is to ensure the issues of cheating during examinations and leaking of examination questions are eliminated or minimised.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General for CTVET, announced this at a press conference on the 2023 Certificate II Examinations and other examinations for technical students in Accra.

He explained that key among the features of the test serialisation process was that it was easy to test students with different versions of the same set of questions and allowed the same test items to be administered at different examination centres.

He said the process encouraged teachers and learners to do effective teaching and learning in schools and ensured fairness, test security and integrity of certificates.

Dr Kyei Asamoah also stated that a total of 32,402 candidates were taking part in the 2023 examinations, out of which 23,990 were males and 8,412 females.

He gave the breakdown of the number of students in terms of the programme categories as follows: Diploma -204, Technician Part 1-641, Diploma in Business Studies (DBS)-731, Certificate II-Intermediate – 29,411, Technician Part 2 -474, Technician Part 3 – 379 and Advance – 562.

Dr Kyei Asamoah also said the Commission was revising the grading system for the Certificate II Core and Elective examinations.

He said the objective was to ensure that they brought the new grading system at par with the grading system of other examination bodies like the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and to ensure that technical students faced very few challenges when progressing to study at the tertiary level.

