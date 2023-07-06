‘Sunyanimanhemaa’ inspects ongoing renovation works at Coronation Park

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 06, GNA – Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area has visited the Sunyani Coronation Park to inspect ongoing renovation works at the place.

Accompanied by some sub-queens and some members of the Sunyani Traditional Council, the Queen Mother was taken round the facility by Mr. Foster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Acting Bono Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Among the places inspected were the playing pitch and the new dressing room under construction, which has a match commissioners’ room, referees’ room, medical team’s and security rooms and dressing rooms for teams.

Explaining the ongoing activities at the facility, Mr Boakye told the ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’ that the work required an estimated GhC60,000,00 for green grassing, sprinklers and other field works to put the football pitch into a better shape.

Nana Brayie II assured the traditional council would endeavour to support for the work to be completed on schedule.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

