Moroccan Sahara: Germany Reiterates Support for Autonomy Plan

Accra, July 6, GNA – Germany reiterated, on Thursday, its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan for the Sahara, presented in 2007, as a “serious and credible” effort by the Kingdom and a “very good basis for a solution accepted by the parties”.

At the end of her meeting in Berlin with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, on a working visit to Germany, the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Baerbock, reiterated Germany’s “long­standing support for the UN-led process for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution”.

On this occasion, the two ministers reiterated their common position in favour of the “exclusivity” of the UN in the political process, while reaffirming their support for the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which have noted the role and responsibility of the parties in the search for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting political solution based on compromise.

The two countries also reaffirmed their support for the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, and his efforts to move the political process forward on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Italy recently commended “the serious and credible efforts made by Morocco”, as reflected in Security Council Resolution 2654 of October 27, 2022,” according to the Action Plan, signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

In a joint declaration issued following the signing of the plan, Italy welcomed “the far-reaching reforms undertaken by Morocco over the last two decades under the impetus of King Mohammed VI, and the efforts made towards political, economic and social development.” Rome had also praised the sovereign’s efforts to promote development, stability, and growth in the African continent.

Referring to the Moroccan autonomy initiative, Italy also reaffirmed “its support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to pursue the political process aimed at achieving a just, realistic, pragmatic, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution to the Sahara issue, based on compromise in accordance with Resolution 2654”, the document stresses.

In the same Action Plan, Italy “encourages all parties to pursue their commitment in a spirit of realism and compromise, in the context of arrangements consistent with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

GNA

