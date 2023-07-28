Student at the centre of Adisadel College assault case granted bail by Court

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, July 28, GNA – The 17-year-old student at the centre of the Adisadel College assault incident has been granted bail by the Cape Coast District Court II, which also handles juvenile cases.

The juvenile was granted bail because the court was unable to constitute the required panel of three judges to sit on the case.

He was, therefore, directed to return to the court on Wednesday, August 2, by which time the panel might have been fully constituted.

The final year student, who was hauled before the court on Friday for the first time, has been charged with assault and causing harm.

The case was not held in an open court because the juvenile and the victim are both minors.

Before the sitting commenced, Mr Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako, the presiding judge, cleared the courtroom of all persons, who were not directly related to the case, including journalists.

He then proceeded to hear the matter in chambers with boy and the victim and their relatives; the Prosecutor, Chief inspector Jonathan Bediako, lawyer for the juvenile, Tsiquaye Grant and other interested parties.

Earlier the student was granted police enquiry bail.

It is now known that the two friends involved in the incident were fighting over an MTN SIM card.

The fight culminated in one of them smashing the other’s face on a metal bed frame.

The graphic incident which caused a public uproar over general bullying in schools caught the attention of the Ministry of Education and the Attorney General.

