Queen Mother advocates community parenting of children

By Veronica Makaia

Tema, July 16, GNA – Naa Gamu Momoyo (II), the Muslim queen mother of Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, has advocated a return to the decades-old traditional philosophy of child upbringing based on a collective responsibility.

She said with the collective responsibility all adults worked together to inculcate good morals in the children for their development irrespective of the relationship with the child.

Naa Momoyo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Prampram, said the culture of collective parenting was gradually fading in society.

She said with collective parenting adult had the right to punish or correct a child when the child was found to go wayward and corrected them not to repeat the act again.

She said in the society today, people found it difficult to correct children of others because of fears of attack from their parents.

She said even in schools, teachers were not allowed to punish the children because of the fear their parents might end up attacking them.

Naa Momoyo called on responsible adults to go back to the collective way of bringing up children and inculcate good morals in the young ones to grow into responsible adults.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

