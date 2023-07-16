GPCC Vice President urges youth to abstain from alcoholism

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, July 16, GNA — The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on the youth to refrain from acts such as alcoholism, drug abuse and stealing.

He noted that despite proliferation of churches in the country, such acts continued to be on the ascendancy.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the launch of the Covenant Life Conference of the church at Achimota in Accra.

The conference, which would be held on Saturday, July 29, is part of the youth ministry of the church and seeks to educate the youth on the need to venture into productive sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.

It is also aimed at bringing the youth together to always tighten their relationship and fellowship with God.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih indicated that many addictions were often associated with the youth, with the most common ones being alcohol and drug.

“Alcohol is a substance that is widely used all over the World,” he said, adding that it was also a highly addictive substance that could cause several health problems.

The GPCC Vice President urged the youth to be innovative so that they could contribute to the development of the country.

GNA

