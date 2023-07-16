Community actors urged to help tackle Gender-Based Violence

By Edward Williams

Ho, July 16, GNA – Mrs Agnes Agbevadi, Acting Head of the Women, Peace and Security Institute of the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre, has called on community actors to continue the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Ghana.

She urged them to be the catalyst for change in their communities, advocating for the rights of women and girls, challenging harmful social norms, and working towards the elimination of GBV.

Mrs Agbevadi, in her closing remarks, at a five-day sensitisation workshop on GBV for community actors in Ho, noted that the progress made individually and collectively during the workshop was a testament to the commitment and dedication that local actors had to collaborate in addressing issues of GBV in the country.

She noted that actors extensively explored the intricacies of GBV, analysing its fundamental forms and causes, its profound effects on individuals and communities, and the essential approaches and actions required to prevent and respond to it successfully.

Mrs Agbevadi noted that awareness had broadened, preconceptions had been questioned, and had cultivated a more profound comprehension of the multifaceted aspects of GBV and the need for an inter-sectoral approach to effectively address it.

“As participants who came together as diverse local actors, representing various sectors, backgrounds, and experiences, it was through the cross-cultural exchanges that cultivate empathy, solidarity, and a shared commitment to combating GBV at the national and especially at the community levels.

“This network of like-minded individuals, committed to the cause of ending GBV, will serve as a powerful force for change as we return to our respective communities and organisations”, Mrs Agbevadi added.

Noting the rich knowledge and skills acquired during the training, she challenged actors to be catalyst of change in their communities, advocating the rights of women and girls, challenging harmful social norms and working towards eliminating GBV.

Mrs Agbevadi encouraged them to retain the energy and insights gained to drive meaningful change in their respective spheres of influence.

She urged the actors to return to their various homes and workplaces and remember that the fight against Gender-Based Violence was ongoing.

“It requires concerted and sustained effort, collaboration and steadfast commitment to promoting gender equality and human rights in Ghana.”

Mrs Agbevadi urged the actors to stay connected, to continue learning, and to amplify their voices in the pursuit of a world free from gender-based violence.

She said GBV caused psychological, physical, emotional, social, and economic harm to the victims, survivors as well as a violation of fundamental human rights hence perpetrators should be dealt with by law.

Mrs Agbevadi expressed gratitude to the Government of Norway for their generous support and unwavering commitment to promoting peace and security in Africa.

She said the WPSI of the KAIPTC promised to continue the commitment to abolishing GBV across the African continent.

Mrs Agbevadi said they were determined to promote the tenents of various resolutions such as the Convention on the Eliminations of All Forms of violence (CEDAW), UNSC Resolutions 1325 and 1820 among others which promoted gender equality and women’s rights.

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, Volta Regional Director, Department of Gender, also reiterated that tackling GBV was a collaborative effort which needed the togetherness of all actors.

Sergeant Alex Komla Tsey, Ghana Police Service and Course Representative, on behalf of the actors, outlined the importance of the workshop and how it would help them improve on their performances.

He pledged that the lessons, experiences, and insights gained would be carried to the actors’ various places of work and would be reflected in their reports.

The actors were drawn from the Police, Ministry of Gender, Department of Social Welfare, Civil Societies Organizations (CSOs), Media, Faith-Based Organizations (FBOS), traditional and communities’ leaders, the health professionals, and the Judiciary.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

