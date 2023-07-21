Quantity Surveyor prepares for Gomoa West NPP parliamentary primary

By J. K. Nabary

Apam Junction (C/R), July 21, GNA – Nana Kwa Ayinful VII, Odikro of Gomoa Dunkwa, a community in Gomoa West has called for peaceful campaigning devoid of insults and personal attacks ahead of the Gomoa West branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primary, scheduled for November 4.

He made the call when some members of the women’s wing and delegates of the party called on him after picking a form on behalf of Mr. Joseph Eshun, a native of the town who had expressed interest to contest the Primary.

Mr Eshun, 47, a Quantity Surveyor, is among three contestants including Mr. Bismark Baisie Nkum, Gomoa West District Chief Executive who also picked a form to join the race.

Nana Ayinful, thanked the group for the trust and confidence they had in Mr. Eshun adding that he believed if given the nod, he will snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He prayed for Almighty God’s blessing, protection, and guidance upon the aspirant throughout his campaigning and urged the delegates to give him their mandate to lead the branch party for victory to come in 2024.

He also urged supporters of the contestants, especially the youth not to allow themselves to be influenced by self-seeking politicians to foment trouble during their campaigns and the primary for peace in the constituency.

Mr. Eshun after receiving the forms, expressed his appreciation to the team for the trust reposed in him and assured that he would work with all and sundry to help win the seat for the party if given the nod.

He therefore called on the delegates not to disappoint the entire people of Gomoa West this time, saying the constituency lacked developments that needed attention.

Earlier in the day at the Party office at Apam Junction, Madam Ama Kraa Gomoa Wassa, women’s organizer who picked the forms on behalf of Mr Eshun said the latter was the saviour of the party.

“He is selfless and supportive to women, and it is time for us to reciprocate the gesture by contributing to pay for the forms and also to pick it for him”, she stated.

Madam Eunice Tando, polling station executive at Apam and Mrs. Millicent Bennin, Gomoa Odenah Woman’s Organizer, who also took turns to address the gathering, said they had confidence that Mr. Eshun, would work as required of him.

GNA

