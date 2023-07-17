Police in US state of Georgia kill murder suspect in shootout

Washington, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – Police in the US state of Georgia, on Sunday killed a man suspected of shooting four people to death.

“We can breathe a little easier, sleep a little better tonight. This monster is no longer on our streets,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, said at a press conference on Sunday.

Scandrett said police had located the 40-year-old man at midday (1600 GMT) on Sunday, and he had opened fire on them. An exchange of gunfire ensued, Scandrett said. The suspected perpetrator was killed, and two police officers were injured.

The man allegedly shot and killed four people in Hampton, just south of the city of Atlanta, on Saturday. The motive was still unclear.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

