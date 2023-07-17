Mexico beat Panama for ninth Gold Cup title

Washington, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – Mexico left it late to beat Panama 1-0, and lift the CONCACAF Gold Cup a record-extending ninth time on Sunday in California.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, netted the winner in the 88th minute on the counter, three minutes after coming on as a substitute at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Panama had upset title holders and co-hosts the United States in the semi-finals but had to settle for runners-up as in 2005 and 2013 at the championships for the confederation of members from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Victory was sweet for El Tri, who had lost the 2021 final to the US. The two powerhouses have won 16 of the 17 titles of the tournament in its current form, the only other winners being Canada in 2000. The US have lifted the trophy on seven occasion

GNA

