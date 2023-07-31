UK government supports Ghana with 3.9 million pounds to sanitize small-scale mining sector

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 31, GNA – The Government of the United Kingdom has injected 3.9 million pounds to support the Government of Ghana’s efforts to regularise the small-scale mining sector and enhance sound environmental practices.

The UK government is providing the funds under a project dubbed the ‘UK-Ghana Gold-Mining Programme’.

The project was jointly launched by Mr James Spencer Cleverly, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources during a brief ceremony at the National Assay Laboratory located at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Monday.

The implementation of the initiative was agreed by the two countries at the UK-Ghana Security Dialogue in London last year.

The three-year programme seeks to augment the existing interventions rolled out by the Government to sanitize the small-scale mining sector including the Community Mining Schemes and the Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programmes for artisanal small-scale miners.

The project would be implemented in the Western, Ashanti and Savannah regions, and serve as an impetus for promoting responsible and sustainable mining practices.

It would also enhance regulatory reforms, increase community resilience, and law enforcement in the mining communities.

During a media interaction after the launch of the Project, the UK’s Foreign Secretary of State, Mr James Cleverly commended the government of Ghana for instituting various measures to crackdown on illegalities in the gold mining industry, attempted smuggling of gold and illicit drug trafficking in Ghana and thus, pledged the UK’s readiness to work collaboratively with Ghana to promote lawful practices.

“I’m proud that the UK is working alongside you, helping you to do what is right and the people of your country to ensure that criminality cannot and will not thrive here,” Mr Cleverly assured.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary of State gave the assurance that the UK would partner Ghana in protecting the environment and crackdown on illicit drug trafficking.

“The environmental impact of unregulated mining practices is huge, damaging agricultural lands that can be put to better use.

“We are proud to be a partner and support the work you chose to do. It is your project, it is your passion, it is your government’s focus, and the UK stands ready to support you in the work you want to do, giving alternative livelihoods to the people of your country,” he said.

Mr Jinapor, on his part, said the Lands Ministry had set up a Technical Committee to work collaboratively with the UK Government, through its High Commission in Ghana, to ensure effective implementation of the initiative.

“The project will become an impetus to augment the existing measures rolled out by the Government for responsible and effective environmentally sound small-scale mining sector to contribute meaningfully towards national development of the country.

“The government will, therefore, do everything possible to regularise and sanitise the small-scale mining sector,” Mr Jinapor assured.

The Minister explained that the project would also ensure traceability of the gold produced in Ghana, enhance regulatory provision, and ensure effective alternative livelihoods programmes for the people as well as supporting law enforcement in the mining industry.

He recalled the long-standing bilateral relations between Ghana and the UK and lauded the UK Government’s support in promoting responsible and sustainable mining in Ghana.

The lands minister led the UK delegation to tour the National Assay Laboratory to familiarize themselves with its operations.

The team also inspected a photo exhibition mounted by the Ministry, highlighting some of the mining sites across the country.

GNA

