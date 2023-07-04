NPP Presidential Race: Three more aspirants vetted

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, July 04, GNA – Three more aspirants seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer in the 2024 election have been vetted by the Vetting Committee.

The three; Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP and Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Energy MINISTER, were subjected to hours of “grilling” by the Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye-led committee on Tuesday.

The vetting of the three bring to six the number of aspirants, who have gone through the process.

Already, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Trade and Minister, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, have all taken their turns at the vetting committee.

Mr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist; Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister and Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Railway Minister, are expected to take their turns on Wednesday, while Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, will complete the process on Thursday.

Speaking with the media after his vetting, Mr Kwabena Agyepong called on Party delegates to vote for a candidate with values, principles, dedication and who had sacrificed for the Party.

“Our delegates know that they have their birthright; they are voting for generations unborn so, it is time for them to vote for values, principles , dedication and sacrifice.

“These are new tenets that should be the backbone and foundation of politics in Ghana, not monetisation,” he said.

Mr Agyepong indicated that he was confident of sailing through the vetting and emerging as flagbearer of the Party, saying his message of “ushering in a new dawn, direction and dimension” had resonated positively with Party faithful and Ghanaians.

“I have confidence that they will choose someone who has shown a life of dedicated service and sacrifice to this political tradition, which I have seen, it’s been manifested to each and everyone the role I have played from 1992 during the Adu Boahen campaign as the face and voice of the NPP,” he stressed.

The NPP is expected to hold a special delegates conference with 900 delegates to trim down the number of candidates to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, provided the committee approves more than five of the ten candidates to contest for the position.

GNA

