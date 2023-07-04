Golden Arms presents medals, trophy to NHIA Boss, Dr Okoe Boye

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 4, GNA – The leadership of the National Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms have presented their medals and trophy won at the just ended Africa Armwrestling Championship to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye at his office.

Dr Okoe Boye who is an ardent fan of armwrestling and a puller himself together with his office supported Ghana’s successful hosting and winning of the 12th edition of the Africa Championship held in Accra, Ghana.

Receiving the contingent, the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency said the NHIA was happy to partner the Ghana Armwrestling Federation saying, “NHIA is happy to partner any institution that promotes and encourage physical activity and healthy living”.

He noted that he was pleased with the level of development the sport had gained and commended the leadership for their good works.

He said during his tertiary days at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, he was the best puller and completed school unbeaten therefore he was happy to see the sport being taken to a professional level.

He expressed his continuous commitment to the sport and assured them of his support.

The team led by President of the Ghana and Africa Armwrestling Federation, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, explained that their visit to the NHIA office was in two folds.

He said it was to officially to thank Dr Okoe Boye and the NHIA for their support during the Africa Armwrestling Championship and to present the medals and trophy won to them.

He said the Golden Arms’ record winning of 132 medals could not have been possible without the support of the NHIA.

He mentioned that Ghana has been given the hosting rights for the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship but was waiting for the official announcement in Kazakhstan.

Other GAF members present were Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Vice President, Mr Husseini Akuetteh Addy, Technical Director, ICO Nii Otoo Larkyne, Coach.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

