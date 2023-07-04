Minister briefs Parliament on status of feasibility study on coastal shoreline

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 4, GNA – Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, has briefed Parliament on the status of the Feasibility Study on the Coastal shoreline of Ghana.

He said the Government had demonstrated remarkable commitment to the development of coastal communities in honour of its pledge for equitable prosperity of Ghana.

In pursuit of this pledge, the Ministry of Finance, sought and received Parliamentary permission to modify the 2022 Budget to address the critical challenges to coastal communities in Ghana.

“This was to provide a more comprehensive solution (that is mitigate erosion, ease tidal flooding, enhance sanitary conditions and stimulate economic growth) and protect Ghana’s 540km of coastline, including the 149km between Aflao and Prampram,” Dr Adam stated in his response to a question by Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South.

The MP asked the Minister about the status of the Feasibility Study on the Coastal shoreline of Ghana as captured in the 2022 Budget.

The Minister noted that among the modifications were the budgetary allocation of at least GHS10 million to complete the Feasibility and Engineering studies for the coastal communities adversely affected by tidal waves, which rendered about 3,000 people homeless in Keta, Ketu South and Anloga constituencies.

He said the Feasibility Study had been conducted and Feasibility Study Report (FSR) was submitted to the Public Investment Programme Working Committee (PIPWC), a statutory committee under the LI 2411, on 9th March 2023 in compliance with Regulation 9 (a) of the Public Financial Management (Public Investment Management) Regulations, 2020 (LI 2411).

Dr Adam said based on the recommendations of the PIPWC, conveyed in a letter dated 22nd May 2023, a Seal of Quality for the project has been issued.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

