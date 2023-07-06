NDA ready to renovate burnt dormitory block at Nakpanduri Business SHS – CEO 

By Albert Futukpor

Nakpanduri (NE/R), July 06, GNA-Mr Sulley Sambian, Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) has assured authorities and students of Nakpanduri Business Senior High School (NBSHS) of their readiness to renovate the school’s dormitory destroyed through fire outbreak.

He also assured them that the NDA would also see to the completion of the ongoing three-unit, and six-unit classroom blocks at the school, which was in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District of the North East Region.

He gave the assurance when he visited the school as part of his two-day tour of the region to inspect development projects initiated as well as completed in the area under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.

He was accompanied by officials from the NDA, and joined by Mr Joseph Louknaan, Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District Chief Executive.

On June 12, this year, there was a fire outbreak at the NBSHS, which completely burnt down part of the roof of the girls’ dormitory including beds and mattresses, damaged the walls and the floor, as well as burnt students’ belongings such as food items, money, and books.

The fire outbreak occurred when students had just returned from the mid-term break, and the students, who used to occupy the affected rooms, were now staying in a classroom.

Mr Sambian told the students, especially those in the final year, to forget about their losses and focus on their studies to enable them to come out successfully after their final examinations.

Mr Louknaam expressed the government’s commitment to improving the infrastructural facilities of the school to enhance academic activities.

Mr Simon Kofi Salifu, Assistant Headmaster in-charge of Administration at NBSHS appealed for some form of assistance for the students given the fact that they lost all their belongings.

He expressed appreciation to the NDA for responding to the school’s challenges.

