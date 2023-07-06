Tamale Metropolitan Assembly to benefit from SOCO project

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, July 06, GNA – The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly is one of the 48 Districts in Northern Ghana to benefit from the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project (SOCO).

The project, funded by the World Bank Group, covers Northern Ghana with the aim to address threats of extremism and violence, promoting socio-economic resilience and climate change adaptation.

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development is leading the implementation of the project.

Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the Assembly would use its share of the grant of a proposed GH₵4,870,344.40 for the construction of an astroturf at Zogbeli, rehabilitation of a three-unit classroom block at Youth Home.

Mr Salifu said as part of the SOCO project, the Assembly would supply 1,932 dual desks to schools in the Tamale Metropolis to enhance teaching and learning.

He said administrative processes were being carried out for the implementation and commencement of the projects.

