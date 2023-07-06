Afrobeat Sensation Iyce Bee releases new single dubbed “Dance It”

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, July 6, GNA – Ghanaian-born, London-based Afrobeat and Afropop sensation Eric Wilson, popularly known as Iyce Bee in showbiz, has released a new hit single dubbed “Dance It.” The track was released on June 25.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Entertainment Desk, the fast-rising artiste stated that the song had lyrical rhythms with acoustic instrumental melodies made by GH beats that, when his fans listened to it, would drag them into a dance mood, as the title implied.

He said his maiden track has gotten a lot of fans anticipating it and is currently trending on Tik Tok due to a dance challenge battle in which winners would be rewarded for the effort and promotion of the song.

“I believe that embarking on a dance challenge for this track with the help of the internet will aid in promoting my music career and also exhibit my talent as an artist for recognition in the music fraternity,” he noted.

Iyce Bee made emphasizes on how far his team, ‘Free Mind Family,” has helped and encouraged him with a massive push, as everyone in the team had worked hard to push him in achieving his goals as an artist.

The Afrobeat and Afropop artist added that doing music involved the person’s interest and that he doesn’t believe in competition but rather feels to be at his own pace as he thrives harder to gain recognition in the industry.

Moreover, he revealed that his music career started professionally in 2021 and surely would make it to the limelight with the possibility of commitment and determination.

He said the song has hit 1,000 streams now and is available on Audiomack only, and he promised fans he would release the official video soon on YouTube.

GNA

