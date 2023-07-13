Mawuko Afadzinu urges Public Relations practitioners to promote mutual interest  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 13, GNA – As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark Public Relations (PRs) Day, practitioners have been urged to promote the mutual interest of their organisations and that of the public.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, urged PRs practitioners to see their profession to be about themselves and the interest of the public, which they serve.

He said PR was about how the practitioners were impacting their interest and the interest of their public in a very transparent and sustainable manner; stating that they could only do that when they deeply understand and appreciate the interest of the public.

“PR is not about us, it is (about) us and our public.”

Mr Afadzinu made the remarks during a dialogue session organised by the Institute in commemoration of World Public Relations Day celebration in Accra on the theme: “Elevating Public Relations Excellence in Ghana”.

The dialogue aimed to explore the heights of PR excellence in Ghana, where the art of communication meets the drive for success.

The event was organised to celebrate the achievements, innovation, and unwavering commitment of Ghanaian PR professionals in shaping narratives, fostering trust, and driving positive change.

Mr Afadzinu noted that a lot of people had misconceptions about PR and turned to see the profession in the wrong way.

He said if there was one elephant to deal with, it was the same old age challenge “healer heal thyself.”

“As PR practitioners, we need to be the epitome of what our profession represents,” he said.

He said the profession was predicated on solid excellent, mutually beneficial relations that were built on understanding, on a common purpose, a sense of shared value, which was driven by a clear direction that it was possible to coexist with significant public and live together.

“And that is why sometimes, PR is actually difficult for some politicians.”

He said PR was driven by a clear strategy, which was consistent.

“PR by definition speaks to the collective, it is never I, it is never us, it is us and our publics.”

Star elements of the celebrations include engaging panel discussion on captivating and thought-provoking topics.

The panelists at the dialogue included Madam Aba Lokko, Director of Public Affairs, University of Professional Studies, Accra; Madam Comfort Edu, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Madam Petra Aba Asamoah, Head, Sales and Marketing, Akosombo Industrial Company Limited, who collectively urged PR Practitioners to continue to pursue self-professional development in order to enhance their ability to deliver on their mandates.

GNA

