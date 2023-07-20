One person dies, 19 injured after attacks on Mykolaiv in Ukraine

Kiev, July 20, (dpa/GNA) – One person was killed and at least 19 people were injured, in attacks on the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, officials said Thursday.

At least five children were injured in attacks on the centre of Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitaly Kim posted on the Telegram messaging service earlier.

A three-storey building and several garages reportedly caught fire in the town. Two people were rescued from the rubble, Kim wrote, calling it a miracle.

“Russian terrorists continue their attempts to destroy the life of our country,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted.

Russia has been waging an unprovoked war against neighbouring Ukraine for almost 17 months. The southern Black Sea regions, which hold important Ukrainian port infrastructure, are repeatedly targeted by Russian fire.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian Oniks cruise missiles hit Mykolaiv and the port city of Odessa on the Black Sea. These weapons are typically used against ships.

GNA

