I won’t intervene if you are caught in illegal mining – MP cautions constituents

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Twedie (Ash), July 03, GNA – Mr Amankwah-Manu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma, has served notice that he would not intervene on behalf of anyone caught engaging in illegal mining as MP.

He said any such action would undermine efforts by the government to combat activities of illegal miners which were destroying the environment and water bodies across the county.

Mr Amankwah-Manu who was addressing the fourth session of the District Assembly, cautioned influential personalities in society who are backing the illegal activity such as chiefs, politicians, assembly members, among others to desist form the unpatriotic business.

The MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Defence said the law would take its course irrespective of whoever was apprehended destroying the ecosystem in the name of illegal mining.

“The topmost discourse in the country for years now, has been the activities of illegal miners who are polluting water bodies and plundering our natural resources,” he said.

He said the activities were carried out by some natives with the backing of financiers in poor communities, muddying river bodies and destroying roads, thereby exposing people to many dangers associated with the menace.

The MP lamented the lackadaisical attitudes of security agencies in the district towards the fight against illegal mining and urged them to step up to protect the environment from destruction.

“Do not connive with such unscrupulous people undermining government’s effort to fight the act,” he advised them.

He advised those who want to go into mining to put together a proposal and register with the appropriate bodies so that their activities could be regulated.

According to the MP, he had no authority to release impounded excavators to owners and asked those calling on his office for such help to stop.

On the poor roads in the district, he noted that the government was committed to fixing the roads, adding that some of them had been awarded on contract already.

He urged all contractors working on roads in the district to deliver quality work and avoid delays.

He announced that consultation with stakeholders was ongoing to terminate the contract of the contractor working on the Twedie-Foase stretch due to unsatisfactory work done so far.

Mr. Amankwah-Manu assured the constituents of his commitment to lobby for development projects across the district and urged them to remain calm.

