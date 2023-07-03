ISSER hosts Climate Finance conference on Wednesday

Accra, July 3, GNA – The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, will host an international conference on climate finance and sustainable energy transition in Africa.

The conference, titled: “Climate finance for sustainable energy transition in Africa”, will take place on Wednesday, July 5 at the ISSER conference centre.

The discussions will focus on topics such as climate finance, sustainable energy solutions, and the critical actions needed to drive the transition towards a greener and more prosperous future for Africa.

There will be a session on the role of the youth towards a sustainable future and the vision for a sustainable energy transition in Africa and how to finance it.

The event will be organised with the support of the European University Institute, the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), and the African School of Regulation.

Participants, including representatives from the government, African Union, and the European Union, will explore the pivotal role of stakeholders in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable energy sector in West Africa, with a special focus on climate finance.

Other expected participants include representatives from multilateral organisations, financial institutions, academic institutions, energy companies, and regulatory agencies.

The conference will feature speakers, including Dr Amin Adams, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance; Dr. Robert Bright Mawuko Sogbadji, Director Renewables, Ministry of Energy of Ghana; and Professor Renaud Dehousse, President of the European University Institute.

GNA

