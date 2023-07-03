Assembly Member calls on government to fix Amansie Central Roads

Jacobu (Ash), July 03, GNA – Mr. Stephen Sekyere, Assembly Member for Oseikrom Electoral Area in the Amansie Central District, has appealed to the government to fix the deplorable roads and drainage systems in the district.

He said the poor state of the road network in the district was making vehicular movement difficult and was affecting economic activities adversely.

“We know the government has declared the year of roads, but I can say without mincing words that the Amansie Central District has not benefited.,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He said he had reliable information that key roads in the district were awarded on contract, but the contractors had left site due to lack of payment.

Mr. Sekyere narrated how roads like Tweapease- Mile 15- Atabrakoso, Mile 15- Krokor and Fenanso Nkwanta – Numeroso had been abandoned by contractors without any tangible reason.

He cited instances where people lost their lives because they were not transported to nearby health facilities on time due to the bad nature of their roads in the area.

“We are aware of the speedy construction of roads in Kumawu and Assin North Constituencies during the by-elections there. So, if the government can do that for them, why can’t the same be done for us,” he asked.

The road network in the Amansie Central District has come under public scrutiny in recent times due to their bad nature as residents continue to raise concerns about how they have been neglected, with some residents threatening to stay away from the next elections.

GNA

