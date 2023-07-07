Hilltop International School holds graduation with a call on students to epitomize excellence 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi (Daban), July 7, GNA – Students of Hilltop British International School in Kumasi have been asked to portray a mark of excellence wherever they find themselves.

They should stand out as good ambassadors of the school by exhibiting good moral values and etiquette after the training in the school.

Mr. George Boaitey-Asante, Assistant Headmaster of the school, who gave the advice was speaking at the 9th graduation and prize giving day in Cambridge programmes at the school’s premises at Daban in Kumasi.

The graduation was held on the theme: “The pursuit of Life-long Learning – Cambridge Pathways.”

Mr. Boaitey-Asante urged the graduating students to utilise the training received to impact lives and influence change in society.

He counselled them to see failure as a stepping-stone to success in their daily lives.

They must persevere in the pursuit of lifelong learning to overcome obstacles such as frustration, setbacks and self-doubt as they climb the academic ladder.

Mr. Boaitey-Asante encouraged the students to continue to read their books and aspire to achieve greater laurels in their academic journey.

He also advised them to look up to responsible adults as their mentors to shape their lives as children.

He reminded them that their graduation was only the beginning of a journey that should constantly challenge and excite them to pursue a career of their choice and contribute meaningfully to society.

Mrs. Cecilia Agyei Amoako, the Proprietress of the school congratulated the graduating students, saying that pursuing the Cambridge programmes was the surest way to gain admissions to universities both in Ghana and abroad.

She noted that currently through the Cambridge programmes, the school had two of their students studying medicine at KNUST and that the notion that students pursing Cambridge programmes could not gain admission in Ghanaian universities was false.

She said the management of the school was committed to ensuring student satisfaction to get the best out of them.

In all, about 50 students graduated and were given certificates while those who excelled extremely were given prizes and citations.

