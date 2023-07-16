Stakeholders educated on the Right to Information Law in Takoradi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Apowa(WR) , July 16, GNA – Some selected media practitioners, civil society and traditional authorities, have been educated on the Right to Information Law.

The training conducted by the Media Foundation West Africa(MFWA) was to engender greater activation of the law by the Citizens since its passage in 2019.

Ms. Adizatu Moro Maiga, the Facilitator from the Media Foundation, at the opening of the training, said the Foundation with funding support from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana hoped to educate more Ghanaians on Ghana’s Right to Information Law and processes.

“It is believed that the capacity building drive would capacitate the public to be curious about developments in their communities and engage duty bearers for accountability” .

The Law, which had taken two decades to see the light of day, would empower the participants to demand accountability from leaders in the communities.

Ms. Maiga said the overall objective was to increase public awareness and utilization of the Right to Information Law.

The law has many sections on how to make a request, processes for appeal, and exemptions, among others.

Ms. Maiga also noted a dedicated fund for the public to access through the Foundation to undertake such information request from public as well as private institutions who received government funds for projects.

The physically challenged have the right to petition without any charges.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

