Golden Star appoints Gerard Boakye as executive director

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, July 10, GNA – The Golden Star Resources Limited has appointed Mr. Gerard Boakye as an Executive Director to the Board of Golden Star Wassa Limited.

Mr. Boakye is also the Group Manager, Corporate Affairs.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the appointment took effect in the early days of June 2023.

Mr. Boakye, an experienced communication expert, assumed the role with a wealth of experience in the extractive industry of Ghana, in the areas of Corporate Affairs, Public Relations and Sustainable development.

He is also on the Board of the College of Health and Allied Sciences of the University of Ghana School of Public Health.

In addition, Mr Boakye is also a board member of Golden Star Oil Palm Plantation.

Before joining Golden Star in March 2012, Mr Boakye worked with Gold Fields Ghana Limited and played vital roles in the development and implementation of activities in the areas of Sustainable Development policies and programmes, environmental compliance, as well as community and stakeholder engagement.

Formerly, he worked with the Ghana Wildlife Society, where he is credited with various innovations, including a 2000 membership increase drive campaign, and conservation education programmes for schools and communities to create awareness on the organization and its environmental programmes.

The Golden Star Wassa Limited (Wassa) is a gold mining company in Southwestern Ghana since 2003 and commenced production from its surface operation in 2005 and commercial production was achieved at Wassa Underground on January 1, 2017.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

