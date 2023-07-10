2023 edition of Ada Asafotufiami festival launched

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, July 10, GNA – The Ada Traditional Council has launched the 2023 edition of the Asafotufiami festival on the theme: “Honouring our heroes, revamping natural resources, and unlocking tourism potential.”

The Ada people of the Greater Accra Region celebrate the Asafotufiami Festival in August.

The commemorative launch was held in partnership with the Ada East District Assembly, the Member of Parliament, the District Chief Executive, chiefs, and religious leaders, among others.

On behalf of Djetse Abraham Kabu Akuaku III and Nene Agudey Obitchere III, Mankralo; the Ada Traditional Council, said the event aimed to remember the Ada indigenes’ cultural history, customs, and traditions, as well as to pay homage to their predecessors who had paved the way for them.

He went on to say that the celebration not only showcases the values and fortitude of the people, but it also served as a poignant reminder of Ada’s resilience and collective strength.

According to Nene Obitchere III, the significance of the Asafotufiami transcends mere celebration and draws people from all walks of life together.

He stated that the festival provided an opportunity to demonstrate hospitality and generosity by welcoming visitors from near and far and calling for unity, respect, and love both during and after the celebration.

Activities planned for the festival include clean-up activities on July 31 followed by a kenkey party, and on August 2, there will be a candlelight parade through some of the principal streets in the district capital.

On August 3, there will be a homecoming float, a visit to the sacred forest, boxing night, and Miss Asafotu.

The climax will be on August 4 with a Grand Durbar of chiefs and people to showcase the rich tradition of Ada, characterized by cultural displays, musical and dance performances, and other traditional actions.

On August 5, there will be musical entertainment, and on August 6, the chiefs and people will attend a non-denominational Thanksgiving, which would serve as a merger of tradition and Christianity.

To crown it all, on August 7, there will be a royal walk, marathon, regatta, and tug of war; on August 8, there will be community football, a playing card tournament, and a food fair; and on August 9, there will be an indigenous song and dance competition.

GNA

