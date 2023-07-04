Asante Kotoko board, management dissolved following club’s poor performance

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 4, GNA – Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has dissolved the management and board of premier league giants Asante Kotoko following the expiration of their term of office.

The board, led by Dr. Kwame Kyei and Nana Yaw Amponsah, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, had been running affairs of the club for the past three years.

The delegation had again been summoned to the Manhyia palace by close of Wednesday to accounts for their term of office.

A new board and management are expected to take over in the coming weeks to help restore the team back to its glory days.

Asante Kotoko, having been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season failed to retain their title finishing fourth-place.

GNA

