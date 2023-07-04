Gilgal Pentecostal Prayer Ministry lays cornerstone for new church

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Dunkwa-On-Offin (WR), July 4, GNA – Apostle Stephen Anafi Kwarteng, the Founder of Gilgal Pentecostal Prayer Ministry, has laid a cornerstone for the building of a new church in Dunkwao-on-Offin, in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

Speaking at the sod cutting, the Apostle urged Ghanaians to intensify their prayers for the country in its current economic difficulties.

He also encouraged stakeholders and organsations to offer equal opportunities to employees and job seekers.

He said there were cases where individuals with good credentials seeking jobs were turned away and rather replaced by those with lower qualifications, by way of ‘protocol’.

Okoforubour Obeng Nuako III, the Omanhene of the Dunkwao Traditional Area, encouraged the church members and the entire community to offer the necessary support, to enable the institution to sustain its promotion of moral values in the Municipality.

He advised politicians to prioritise development projects rather than sharing monies and other goodies, especially during elections, to win the hearts of the people and remain in power and should focus on the reasons why the constituents voted for them to bring development to the area.

GNA

