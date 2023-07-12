Ghana Tourism Authority Deputy Head Corporate Affairs wins 2023 Young Tourism Icon award

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 12, GNA – Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority, (GTA), has been awarded the Young Icon of Tourism at the third edition of the Convergence of Young African Leaders / Awards (COYALA, 2023).

Mr. Kusi was among several others who received awards for their outstanding contribution in putting Ghana and Africa on the global map by projecting the rich Ghanaian and African culture, heritage and resources through tourism and the media landscape.

The annual awards on the theme: “Inspiring a new mindset for young political and business leaders” is an initiative of the West Africa Young Leaders Summit to recognize outstanding performance and contribution of personalities both old and young in the academia, corporate world, politics, entrepreneurs, and civil society, among others.

The COYALA is to acknowledge inspiring African personalities who remain committed to serving humanity by doing very well in their respective fields of endeavor and nurturing the young ones in diverse ways.

Mr Kusi was presented with an award and citation which read “For your committed efforts in promoting tourism in Ghana, dedication to duty and outstanding performance at the Ghana Tourism Authority.”

In his remarks, he said, “On behalf of myself, my institution the GTA, my family and team, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude

to God Almighty first and secondly to the Organisers for the honour. I am deeply humbled by the award and accept the challenge that it imposes on me to continue exhibiting exemplary leadership and discovery of young talents hinged on nothing else but compassion and people-first.”

He dedicated the award to all, who have contributed to his success journey over the years and pledged to even do better as an individual for the development and promotion of Ghana’s heritage and culture.

Mr. Kusi, a Pan –Africanist, nationalist and a cultural activist is a PR and Marketing Practitioner with vast experience in his field of expertise and believes that people of African descent must have common interest and should be unified through culture, traditions, and their heritage.

He holds two master’s degrees in public relations and marketing and was appointed as the Board Secretary of the Authority from 2010 to 2014 where he served the Board of Directors diligently, effectively, and efficiently. He was later appointed as the Special Assistant to the then Chief Executive of the Authority and has served on various tourism committees and won several awards.

Comrade Barry Ndu Nwaihim, Chief Executive Officer and Convener COYOLA said the selection of the few was based on their works and brands.

“The excellence they have exhibited over time is what we are celebrating today. As a people, we must begin to appreciate and celebrate individuals when they are still alive. Now is the time to leave a legacy of transparency, forthrightness, sincerity and tenacity of purpose, hard work, and diligence in the minds of our young ones who aspire to become great leaders tomorrow.”

He urged young leaders in every sector of society to be a true reflection of focus, integrity, honour and self-discipline.

“All award recipients, by virtue of their commitment to serving humanity, were inducted into the “African Leaders Hall of Great Achievers.”

COYALA 2023 bought together citizens of different African countries to interact, discuss and brainstorm on issues affecting the continent whilst proffering solutions.

There were delegates from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Togo, and Burkina Faso.

The award recipients include Madam Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, Member of Parliament, (MP) for Afram Plains North Constituency, Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Executive Director, National Population Council, Dr. Hassan Ayariga, Founder, All People’s Congress, Mr Alieu M. Massaquoi, Ph.D, Charge D’Affaires, Liberian Embassy,

Ghana, and HRM Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, King of Igbos in Ghana.

The rest are Madam Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, MP, Shai Osudoku Constituency, Sen. Ireti Heebah Kingibe, Senator representing FCT National Assembly, Abuja, Chief Prince Alao Taofik, CEO, Bizzy Express Delivery Service, Chief Emma Nnokwute, CEO, Prince Chi Ghana Ltd, Roselyn Felli, Media Personality, Joy Prime, Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, Member of Parliament, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Madam Alberta Ablordeppey – Philanthropist and Published Author.

GNA

