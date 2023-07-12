Repent frequently irrespective of your condition – Muslims urged

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 12, GNA – Sheikh Abdul Rahman Botchway, Imam, Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM), has urged Muslims to repent frequently irrespective of their condition.

He said Islam talked about the need for all to realize that the doors of repentance were wide open so far as one was alive, and Allah is willing to forgive ones sins, no matter the condition.

“So, in whatever condition you find yourself, remember that you have the opportunity to repent sincerely, and Allah will forgive you.”

Delivery a sermon at the monthly Mass Meeting of the GMM, in Accra, Sheikh Botchway said repentance was for everyone because the essence of the creation of human beings was to worship Allah.

He said, “as human as we are and because of the temptation of shaitan occasionally we fall into his trap. We become too much involved in committing sins such that sometimes we lose hope and think that we are condemned.”

“But Islam provides the opportunity for all to turn to Allah. The prerequisite for repentance include abstaining from the sin, showing remorse on the sin committed and to resolve never to go back to the sin.”

These conditions, he said, only applied when the sin is committed between the individual and his Lord.

However, if the sin is between the individual and another human being, then it demands a fourth condition which is to seek forgiveness from the person as well.

Sheikh Botchway said for Muslims the prayer for repentance was also important in this direction by performing two units of prayers and asking for forgiveness.

He noted that among the signs of acceptance of repentance was the state of the sinner after the repentance should not be the same as his state before.

“Specially, humbleness must be seen in the person, and he should behave in a way that you could see traits of fear of Allah that he no long takes things for granted but protect the repentance he has gained from Allah.”

According to the Imam, the consequences of sin are dire, and all must try to abstain from them in order to gain the pleasure and blessings of Allah.

He said whoever engaged in sin deprived himself of knowledge, the light which illuminates the heart to be able to realize the true recognition of Allah.

“Engaging in sin alienates us from Allah. And once we are distanced from him, we cannot take from his blessing, and so there is the need for us to avoid sins.”

“Whenever you engage in sin, your chances of getting your affairs made easy becomes very difficult. So, if you are a sinner, you would experience a lot of difficulties in your life.”

He encouraged all to understand and appreciate the consequences of sins and try as much as possible not to be among the sinners.

