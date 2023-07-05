GFA launches three-year Women’s Football Strategy

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 5, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched a three-year Women’s Football Strategy to give females the needed support in their careers.

The project, championed by the technical directorate of the football body focuses on Grassroot development, Talent Identification, Marketing and Sponsorship, National Teams Enhancement, League Development, and Education.

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeone Okraku, President of the GFA at the launch said this was a sign of dedication to promote gender equality in sports, hence investing in the growth of women’s football.

“We are committed as a football association to providing any young girl in Ghana with equal opportunities, allowing them to dream big and to pursue their passion for football without limitations,” he said.

He said the strategy had gone through several processes and was now ready to serve as a roadmap towards achieving success at the various aspects of the women’s football ecosystem.

The GFA President noted that his administration was keen on nurturing talents, promoting professionalism, and also celebrating the achievements of female footballers in the country.

“A well-defined strategy for women will help us to identify and nurture talented footballers from the grassroots level up to the top of the football system.”

Mr. Kurt Okraku said the strategy would not only benefit footballers but would enable coaches to acquire the skills to unearth female footballers to the national teams and also support them with their financial needs.

He urged stakeholders involved in sports governance and other entities to support the GFA in making this dream possible to develop football in Ghana.

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) noted that the Women’s Football Strategy would do the country good by nurturing female footballers who would represent the various national teams.

He said the NSA was willing to provide the GFA with assistance to be part of the success story of developing women’s football.

Mr. Bernhard Lippert, Technical Director of the GFA said the strategy would help change the lives of female footballers in terms of finance and also put them on the global stage.

The Women’s Football Strategy is for 2023-2026.

