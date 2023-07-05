Father Campbell Foundation donates to Children’s Hospital

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jul. 05, GNA—The Father Andrew Campbell SVD Foundation has donated food items and detergents worth millions of Ghana Cedis to the Princess Marie Louise Hospital in Accra.

Some of the items were bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, soft drinks, toiletries, and detergents and disposable cups.

The Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation who made the donation on behalf of the foundation said the donation formed part of activities marking the First anniversary celebration of the foundation.

He said the aim of the foundation was to seek the welfare of children and the vulnerable in the society.

Rev. Fr. Campbell who was the former Parish Priest of the Christ the King Parish had been undertaking charity work in the country over the years.

He said the foundation would continue to support the upkeep of the patients and the hospital in the ensuing years.

Dr Maame Yaa Nyarko, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital who received the items, thanked the foundation for its kind gesture.

She said the donation was a welcome news for the Hospital since it was facing financial constraints.

Dr Nyarko appealed to the government to establish more of such hospitals in the country to complements its efforts of providing quality healthcare for all Ghanaians.

She called on other foundations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs and benevolent societies to come to the aid of the hospital.

