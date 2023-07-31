First Batch of B.ED programme graduates at Holy Child College of Education

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Fijai (WR), July 31, GNA -The Vice Chancellor, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Professor Lydia Aziato, has called for special incentives for teacher trainees who specialized in the education of special needs children.

She also advised that such special children must have their families supported by society and, in particular, the state to alleviate the social, emotional and economic burden involved in taking care of such vulnerable segment of society.

Professor Aziato was speaking at the first congregation of the Holy Child College of Education for its first batch of degree students on the theme; “Championing the Course of Gender and Inclusive Education: The Female Factor in Teacher Education.”

In all twelve graduates were awarded first class honours at the first congregation of Bachelor of Education (B.ED).

One hundred and thirty-seven had Second Class Upper, 109 had Second Class Lower and 16 had Third Class.

Ms Maud Abekah-Taylor, the overall best graduate with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.744, also clinched the mathematics, social studies, and best primary awards, While, Ms. Elizabeth Quainoo was awarded for her outstanding performance in Ghanaian Language.

Prof Aziato added “Indeed, inclusive education can be achieved if teacher training curricula includes courses that provide the requisite knowledge and skills that can meet the needs of the students with special needs.

She noted that issues of inclusive education transcended disability to minority language and all categories, who hitherto, were denied opportunities for education, suggesting that, the concept of free education, school feeding programme, and other similar intervention to increase access to education were very laudable.

She said school environment is not supportive compounded with lack of resources to meet the needs of these students which in the long run, made them to drop out of school, or some are never enrolled.

The Professor said in the light of the above, thorough assessment of children at birth and during child welfare clinics was critical to identify early those with disabilities so that interventions could be instituted.

The Vice Chancellor said, in the rapidly evolving world dominated by innovation and adaptability, technology should be deployed in inclusive education and that, educational infrastructure should be disability friendly and make it possible for easy access for staff and students with special needs.

Prof. Aziato advised the graduates to lay a strong foundation as female to enable them to soar higher in their academic pursuits.

The foundations must be multifaceted with multiple skills such as knowledge and skills in your discipline, home management skills, academic skills, and grooming skills,

The Professor said, “build solid foundation with clarity of purpose, resilience, collaboration and continuous self-development to achieve great feat as females operating predominantly in a world with limiting factors against women’s quest for development.”

The Principal of the College, Dr Francis Hull Adams, said, “Today, we are witnessing the first congregation of the College for the 4-Year Bachelor of Education programme introduced by the government of Ghana in 2018. This is a historic occasion for our young ladies.”

He described the results of the first batch of the four-Year BEd Programme, who graduated as very impressive, reporting that, “the highest number of first class the College has ever recorded is nine.”

Dr Adams added, “This year we have moved up from 9 to 12. In Holy Child, we train our students to be independent during examinations.”

Our students know that we do not compromise with examination malpractices so the performance of our students is actually a true reflection of what they could do. No wonder, our graduates are the most preferred in the job market. We are so proud of our graduands for putting up such a splendid performance.”

He saluted the 2022 batch for their sacrifices, commitment, focus, tenacity of purpose, and the high level of discipline in their studies, saying “ you have proved worthy of the degree you deserve.”

