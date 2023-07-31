Cohort five under SNV GrEEn Incubation Programme graduates

BY Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anaji (WR), July 31, GNA – The three beneficiary businesses that formed the cohort five of the SNV GrEEn incubation Programme in the Western Region organized by Duapa Werkspace have graduated.

The businesses, GoldRanch Trading Enterprise, The Water Chain and Naforit Ventures were taken through three months of intensive business management skills among other relevant knowledge to make them travel their entrepreneurial journey with some confidence and positivity.

Madam Doris Ritsburg, the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) Director of the National Youth Authority, applauded the graduates for their commitment to the opportunity offered them to sharpen their skills.

She encouraged them that it was possible to grow with the little startups as SMEs, adding, “Rome was not built in a day, just persevere…it is possible, arise Ghana Youth for the development of Ghana.”

Mr. Esmeralda Anokye-Yeboah, an officer from the Self Employment Enrolment Drive, (SEED) of SSNIT, advised the graduates and all present, to register for their pensions to lessen their dependency on relatives in the event of old age or any eventuality.

Mr Francis Odum, A senior Regulatory Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, urged them to engage the Authority for product certificate to enable them to participate in both local and international trade.

Mr Isaac Sai, Assistant Scientific Officer of the Ghana Standard Authority, urged the graduates to seek technical support from the Authority in order to operate within required standards.

Miss Gifty Gyebi, the Chief Executive Officer of the of GoldRanch Trading Enterprise, was full of praise for the opportunity which she described as “insightful”.

“I have particularly learnt a lot about the Circular economy and how we can turn our waste to other uses to generate incomes as well as operate in an environmentally friendly manner”.

Miss Gifty Gyebi added that the introduction to regulatory bodies would also help them in future to know where exactly to go for any kind of services.

The Director of Naforit Ventures, Miss Rita Nana Agyeiwaa Dompreh, said, “I am now able to manage my social handles very well and gaining a lot in the business from there”.

Miss Ophelia Adabra & Mr. Alexander Doe, the two directors of The Water Chain, said the project had exposed them to a lot of opportunities in the Water sector and best practices to manage resources.

GNA

