Cruise People Limited request a refund of $20,000 from Black Sherif’s management

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 21, GNA – Mr. Daniel Vanderpuye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Cruise People Limited has requested United Talent Agency (Echo Location Talent Agency) the management of Black Sherif, to make a refund of $20,000 to his outfit.

This follows the arrest of Black Sherif and his failure to record a short video announcing his performance and validation for the event dubbed “Afro Cruise Jam”.

Mr. Vanderpuye said, Black Sherif and his team were unyielding to the agreement to produce a promotional video for their event, he therefore decided to hand him over to the police and the immigration.

He noted that prior to this, he had served the agency a letter on the refusal of Black Sherif to record a video to confirm his availability for the Afro Cruise Jam.

However, neither the agency nor Black Sherif responded to the content of the letter.

Black Sherif was picked up by the police when he got to the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after performing at the biggest music festivals across the United State of America and Europe.

Black Sherif was later taken to the police station to aid in the investigation of the matter.

Mr. Vanderpuye said his lawyers had earlier written to the United Talent Agency, and that other stakeholders had also reached out to Black Sherif’s team but to no response.

He however seeks to take civil action against Black Sherif’s management to get a refund of his money and for damages caused.

