Cruise People Limited heads to court over breach of contract

Accra, July 21, GNA – Cruise People Limited (CPL), an event management firm, says they will head to court to seek redress after Black Sherif breached their contract.

According to CPL, they contracted Black Sherif to perform at the upcoming Afro Cruise Jam on August 19, 2023, in Greece for a fee of $40,000.

In a statement signed by Dr. Daniel Vanderpuye, the Chief Executive Officer of CPL, revealed that they paid $20,000 of the fee charged to Black Sherif and he was to do a short video as part of promoting the event.

“Given the firm assurances from him and his outfit that the video would be ready and available for media broadcast, which he failed. We further secured cabins on the cruise ship and other incidental arrangements.

“Regrettably, he (Black Sherif) failed, refused, and/or neglected to make the video clip available to us for broadcast.

“As a result of his failure to confirm his participation, the cabins on the cruise ship that were paid for and reserved at a discounted price had to be cancelled and deposits lost since expected interests and patronage for the event couldn’t be guaranteed.

“He deliberately failed to perform his part of the agreement despite several reminders sent to his agents,” the statement said.

The CPL further added that they had no option but to report the case to the Police and would proceed to court to seek reliefs.

GNA

