Council of State pleads with organised Labour to suspend intended July 10 strike

Accra, July 7, GNA – The Council of State has pleaded with Organised Labour to suspend their intended nationwide strike in solidarity with dismissed staff of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited.

“The Council of State held a closed-door meeting with Organised Labour led by the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, on Friday 7th July 2023, to deliberate on their intended national strike slated for 10 th July 2023 over the dismissal of three workers of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd.”

A statement signed by Mr Stephen Blay, Acting Secretary of the Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said “After several hours of discussions, the Council pleaded with Organised Labour to suspend their intended strike, while the Council takes all necessary steps to have the matter resolved amicably”.

Organised Labour a couple of days ago served notice to embark on a nationwide strike in solidarity of some staff members of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, who were allegedly dismissed for engaging in labour issues in the Company.

That notice therefore necessitated the intervention and engagement by the Council of State to amicably resolve the issue.

GNA

