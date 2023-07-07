Bassare Youth Association calls for calm  among ethnic groups in Northern region

Accra, July 7, GNA – The Bassare Youth Association (BAYA) has called on youth groups beating war drums to remain calm and dialogue for perpetual peace, unity and development.

“We also wish to condemn any form of hate speech or incitement and at the same time discourage any attempt to stifle legitimate discourse and differing perspectives”.

This is in a statement signed by Mr Toni Bakawu, National General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said “we are issuing this press release in connection to some information circulating in various media outlets, including social and traditional platforms as a result of some information supposedly to have emanated from some of our Konkomba and Dagomba Brothers. We believe those comments, if not checked immediately, could serve as a potential threat to peace in our area of the Northern Region of Ghana.

‘As neighbours to both parties, we wish to use this medium to call for calm to prevail and also provide constructive inputs to finding lasting solution to the subject matter to prevent further escalations that could lead to undesirable consequences”.

The statement attributed the current discourse to the revised Dagbon Constitution which indicated that Dagbon territorial areas extended to as far as the boarders of the Republic of Togo which include Bassare and Konkomba traditional areas.

“Upon the introduction of the draft Dagbon Constitution to the affected ethnic groups, concerns were raised by Bassare Youth Association (BAYA) regarding land demarcations and certain cultural factors.

“Regrettably, those concerns have neither been acknowledged nor taken into consideration in the final constitution which is set to be adopted for enforcement.”

The BAYA statement said various concerns could be resolved amicably without use of threat or hate words to arrive at a win- win situation.

“By engaging in open and inclusive discussions, we can work towards a solution that respects the rights and interests of all ethnic groups, including the Bassares, Konkombas and Dagombas.

“Rather than perpetuating a cycle of hostility and mistrust, it is essential to promote a culture of peace, understanding, and respect for diverse histories and perspectives”.

The statement added that if the purpose behind reviewing the 1930 Dagbon constitution was to make necessary changes and remove certain traditions, customs, and practices that were no longer compatible with the modern trends, then inputs of BAYA and KOYA should be considered.

“We therefore wish to call on the drafters of the Dagbon Constitution to redefine the territorial area of Dagbon lands to cover only Dagbon Traditional communities in order to respect the fundamental human rights of the concerned tribes in the area”.

The statement also stated that the Dagbon Constitution should not be enforced until the concerns of all parties; chiefs, youth groups or opinion leaders were reconsidered and addressed to foster and strengthen relations for peace and development.

“We also wish to call on government through the Ministries of Chieftaincy, Interior and National Security to as to collaborate with the National House of Chiefs to establish an independent committee to foster dialogue, where representatives from all concerned ethnic groups can openly express their concerns and aspirations for mutual acceptable solution to the underlining issues.

“We believe that the approach of meaningful dialogue, inclusivity, and effective leadership that addresses grievances and promotes the well-being of all ethnic groups in the region is the way to go in this modern times. By working together, we can combat poverty and underdevelopment, we can build stronger and more harmonious communities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Ghana as a whole. Let us embrace unity, understanding and cooperation for a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come”.

