Tema Region GNFS records 609 fire cases in 2022

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 16, GNA – A total of 609 fire cases were recorded in 2022 as against 586 in 2021, Divisional Officer III, Ebenezer Yenzu, Public Relations Officer, of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command, has revealed.

He said the cost of damage and salvage for 2022 was GHC254,300.00 and GHC283,950.00 respectively.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said domestic fire cases dropped from 201 in 2021 to 183 in 2022 while vehicular cases fell from 105 in 2021 to 61 in 2022.

He said commercial fire cases fell to 135 in 2022 from in 194 in 2021, representing a 30.41 per cent decline.

There were also 16 industrial cases in 2022, up from 13 in 2021.

He expressed concern over the rate at which electrical cases increased from eight in 2021 to 128 in 2022, and advised the public to use qualified electricians.

DO III Yenzu said there were four institutional fire cases in 2022, down from six in 2021.

Also, there were 60 bushfires in 2022 compared to 30 in 2021 while 22 other sources of fire outbreaks were recorded in 2022 as against 29 in 2021.

In 2022, there were eight rescue occurrences, up from two in 2021, three from fallen trees, one from flood in 2021, and three in 2022, all as a result of the GNFS’s quick response.

He urged Ghanaians to help the GNFS to operate efficiently, adding the Service was continually refining its methods to reduce the number of fire cases.

GNA

